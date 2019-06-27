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24 Unbelievable Things You Didn't Know Existed
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508 views • June 27, 2019
With each passing day, the world progresses toward the simplification of human life. Here are some amazing inventions, ingenious in their simplicity and functionality. A hook that raises chips, a perfect measuring spoon for protein can, a cash register without candy, a toilet paper with a removable roll, a hair straightener in the pub toilet and a fitting room with different light modes to name a few!
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