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Slavery in America- Reparations- Truth In History
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275 views • June 27, 2019
The Democrat 2020 Debates have begun & candidates will be offering up a myriad of ideas to win votes. Today we address issues from a principled, practical, & Truth in History perspective.
Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
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Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
Featured-CSPAN FOX NewsMax
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