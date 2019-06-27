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Do you Stand With Gorsuch or Kavanaugh on This Important Liberty Issue?
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110 views • June 27, 2019
This show is not about Trump Tweeting soccer players or anyone else for that matter. Its not about 2020. But it is about really important stuff- like how a federal gun law was just declared null and void by the Supreme Court- bet you didn't hear that one on MSM! #LibertyFirst
Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
Featured-CSPAN FOX NewsMax
Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
Featured-CSPAN FOX NewsMax
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