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"Good" Foreign Policy Bad Constitutionality?
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70 views • June 27, 2019
"Good" Foreign Policy Bad Constitutionality?
What is the limit- Constitutionally speaking- to Congressional funding both domestic & foreign. Can potentially good foreign policy be very bad Constitutional activity?
Remember we are #LibertyFirst so principles are true regardless of who is in office.
Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
Featured-CSPAN FOX NewsMax
What is the limit- Constitutionally speaking- to Congressional funding both domestic & foreign. Can potentially good foreign policy be very bad Constitutional activity?
Remember we are #LibertyFirst so principles are true regardless of who is in office.
Resources:
http://libertyfirstuniversity.com/
www.KrisAnneHall.com
KrisAnne Hall is a Former Prosecutor 1stA Attny #LibertyFirst #ConstitutionOnly Author Radio Host #Vet
Featured-CSPAN FOX NewsMax
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