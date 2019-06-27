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SOMEBODY POISONED THE WATER HOLE
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23 views • June 27, 2019
Pure water is flowing now. Testing has begun. Unless our minds, bodies, and spirits are strong, we'll not be able to carry on any righteous struggle and this global covert geoengineering program, as currently practiced, appears designed to bring us as deadly low as possible in the name of God knows what... "Somebody poisoned the water hole!"
FULL STORY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2345001232493549/
FULL STORY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2345001232493549/
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