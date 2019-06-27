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Mental Illness Grips SCOTUS
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468 views • June 27, 2019
KrisAnne and JC expose the lunacy of the Supreme Court. Yes, 7 out of 9 SCOTUS justices sign on to an opinion that can only be described as illogical, irrational, and completely historically inaccurate and their argument to reach their conclusion is based upon something that would be classified as a mark of clinical insanity. You may be shocked at which 2 are actually sane.
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