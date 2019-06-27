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Temple Mount Prophecy Update (Adam Green)
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66 views • June 27, 2019
The cornerstones for the Third temple have already been installed. Israel has already tunneled beneath the Dome convenient for a collapse due to seismic event , bombs or a false flag event of opportunity.
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