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Total Clown World As Democrats Promote Open Borders And Lawlessness Ahead Of Presidential Debate - War Room Full Show
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62 views • June 27, 2019
Owen Shroyer has had enough of the lefts attempt to destroy America and has seen the breaking point and what comes next. Callers weigh in on the issue and we discuss what President Trump must do to save American from the Demcocrat plan for it's destruction. Lefto The Clown guest hosts a segment to analyze the Democrat candidates on the stage for tonight's debate.
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