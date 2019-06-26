© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/26/19 #DebateCircus: Bozo Bo_ker & DEM Cl_wns, C-Ship Escalates, OP Zones Rob USA #ComedyCentralized
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • June 26, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 26, 2019
6/26: While the White House announces a bogus "Social Media Summit"set for 7/11, G00gle continues to sensor free speech in real time. Meanwhile, the Dem Puppets debate round #1 tonight, blocking all news channels except MSNBC/NBC! Behind the scenes, Big Tech globalists are conspiring to occupy 10% of the land mass of the USA with 8700 Opportunity Zones, where the rule of law will be usurped by Smart Region Initiatives, locking down communities in Agenda 2030 Big Brother zones.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Don't want to support MSNBC? Watch the debate coverage on:
https://www.clownworld.us
https://www.uspresidentialelectionnew...
https://www.castrogate.com/
https://www.booker.senate.gov/?p=pres...
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
Phibetiota.net posted this YT video embedded into their website today-- RFK Jr. to resurface on 4th July at Mt. Rushmore celebration?
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/06/yoda-...
Learn more about The Truth About Cancer and the annual summit coming up this October in Anaheim, CA:
https://www.ttac.com
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/innovati...
Please review Patrick Wood's excellent article on OP Zones and the danger to our Republics:
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/06/...
https://home.solari.com/opportunity-z...
https://dailyhive.com/toronto/google-...
General Flynn called upon us to be a digital Free Press Army!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com C60 Purple power code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10 YAFTV code for the monthly subscription for subs: frtv10ppc To donate to the channel via PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREEE !!
Published on Jun 26, 2019
6/26: While the White House announces a bogus "Social Media Summit"set for 7/11, G00gle continues to sensor free speech in real time. Meanwhile, the Dem Puppets debate round #1 tonight, blocking all news channels except MSNBC/NBC! Behind the scenes, Big Tech globalists are conspiring to occupy 10% of the land mass of the USA with 8700 Opportunity Zones, where the rule of law will be usurped by Smart Region Initiatives, locking down communities in Agenda 2030 Big Brother zones.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Don't want to support MSNBC? Watch the debate coverage on:
https://www.clownworld.us
https://www.uspresidentialelectionnew...
https://www.castrogate.com/
https://www.booker.senate.gov/?p=pres...
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
Phibetiota.net posted this YT video embedded into their website today-- RFK Jr. to resurface on 4th July at Mt. Rushmore celebration?
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/06/yoda-...
Learn more about The Truth About Cancer and the annual summit coming up this October in Anaheim, CA:
https://www.ttac.com
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/innovati...
Please review Patrick Wood's excellent article on OP Zones and the danger to our Republics:
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/06/...
https://home.solari.com/opportunity-z...
https://dailyhive.com/toronto/google-...
General Flynn called upon us to be a digital Free Press Army!
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com C60 Purple power code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10 YAFTV code for the monthly subscription for subs: frtv10ppc To donate to the channel via PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREEE !!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.