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Trump Announces National Conference To Battle Big Tech Censorship
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182 views • June 26, 2019
The Trump administration will host a social media summit on July 11 amid the damning new evidence that Google is actively planning to interfere in the 2020 election as well as other evidence that Big Tech is actively censoring conservatives.
https://www.newswars.com/white-house-to-hold-social-media-summit/
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https://www.newswars.com/white-house-to-hold-social-media-summit/
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