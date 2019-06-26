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26Jun19 Reparations for Palestine, Mexican Border Protection
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13 views • June 26, 2019
A David Knight follows the money pushing the Iran War as Kushner pushes $50 BILLION for Palestinians. Then, the 15,000 Mexican troops to protect US border are nothing but a head fake and the US govt takes draconian measures against Americans who actually protect the border. And, Hal Shurtleff on a Camp Constitution alternative to Drag Queen Story Hour in libraries.
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