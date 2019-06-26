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Iran: Another Profit Center for Merchants of Death
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146 views • June 26, 2019
How much does the military industrial complex and their politicians stand to profit from an Iran war? It will be worse than Afghanistan. And, Yemen illustrates why the Saudis want us to do the fighting for them
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