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No Pence, Mexico is NOT Protecting Border & Feds Arrest Americans Who Do
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20 views • June 26, 2019
Does this sound familiar? The Mexican people say by a 2:1 margin they want their military to protect their border and by a 3:1 margin they want illegals deported from Mexico — the Mexican president forbids the 15,000 troops he just sent to the border from doing anything. Meanwhile, the private wall was built at a tiny fraction of the cost and time the government said it would take and Americans patrolling the border are charged with felonies as foreign citizens are given welfare.
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