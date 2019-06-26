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Romney’s Sex Fantasy About Trump
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6 views • June 26, 2019
This is how desperate the Never-Trumpers are now — Romney & Joni Ernst want us to take the rape allegation against Trump seriously even though the “victim” doesn’t. And a BBC writer whines that Toy Story 4 isn’t woke enough as Clint Eastwood ignores Hollywood’s boycott of Georgia over abortion law — go ahead, make my movie.
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