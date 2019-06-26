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Liberals Hope to Take on Drudge: A Lesson in Media “Truth”
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229 views • June 26, 2019
Former FOX host Carl Cameron thinks the new website he’s a part of will take on Drudge. They, of course, are “straight news” & Drudge is “right-wing”. This story and a vaccine survey illustrate the psychological mind games behind controlling the narrative.
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