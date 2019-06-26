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Trump Pledges to End Wars in Afghanistan and Syria 02052019
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4 views • June 26, 2019
Trump Pledges to End Wars in Afghanistan and Syria
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4ZwTMT40S0
Bloomberg Politics Published on Feb 5, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Feb 05 2019-- President Donald Trump pledged to bring home U.S. troops from Syria with Islamic State nearly defeated and to negotiate an exit from Afghanistan
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4ZwTMT40S0
Bloomberg Politics Published on Feb 5, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Feb 05 2019-- President Donald Trump pledged to bring home U.S. troops from Syria with Islamic State nearly defeated and to negotiate an exit from Afghanistan
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