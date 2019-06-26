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New Sanctions Against Iran Designed to Provoke Conflict
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364 views • June 26, 2019
Poking and provoking - provoking and poking....we've been doing this to Iran since the early 1950s'. Aaron Russo told us in "Freedom to Fascism" what David Rockefeller said the plan was..."take out 5 countries in the mid-east, ending with Iran". They've just about accomplished that sinister goal. Hopefully [they] will fail with Iran. At some point evil needs to be recognized and stopped in its' tracks. Then peace and prosperity can flourish for all.
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