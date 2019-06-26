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Corpus Juris and the Magna Carta
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70 views • June 26, 2019
Understand the Satanic Cult Slavery system Vs Common Law. This includes a movie exposing the real face of the European Union, a warning of what the Corpus Juris really is and the implications it has in relation to one's common law rights and the protections of the Magna Carta... Real Face of the European Union Movie can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZYcjVC2rRQ
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