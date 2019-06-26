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The Real Face of the European Union
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31 views • June 26, 2019
In this shocking new documentary featuring EU insiders and commentators, independent author Phillip Day covers the history and goals of the European Union, as well as the disturbing, irrevocable implications this new government has for every British citizen.
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