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MSM Ignores Project Veritas' Bombshell Google Report On Big Tech Censorship - War Room Full Show
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61 views • June 26, 2019
On today's War Room, Owen Shroyer proves in real time that all major news corporations have a blackout on the Project Veritas bombshell Google report. Callers weigh in on why they think this is happening and what President Trump needs to do. Also, globalists are still pushing another World War and Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax will be further investigated.
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