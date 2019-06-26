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Total Proof! Not A Single Mainstream News Website Covers Project Veritas' Google Report
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29 views • June 26, 2019
Owen has the crew search in live time multiple MSM websites to check if they are reporting on Project Veritas' bombshell undercover report about Google's algorithm manipulation.
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