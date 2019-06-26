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If It Wasn't For Infowars, No One Would Cover Project Veritas
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31 views • June 26, 2019
Infowars proves they are the tip of the spear in breaking news as once again the MSM ignores news that would destroy their narrative about Big Tech's intentions surrounding the 2020 election.
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