© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Paul McCartney, the Hits Keep on Coming
Follow
1
Share
Report
77 views • June 25, 2019
Hi. This is Tina Foster. You may know my name due to my work in the Paul is Dead truth movement.
Full transcript: https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2019/06/for-paul-mccartney-hits-keep-on-coming.html
Author of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney & The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements (amazon.com).
Full transcript: https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2019/06/for-paul-mccartney-hits-keep-on-coming.html
Author of Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney & The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements (amazon.com).
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.