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6/25/19 #2ndAmRev: FREEDOM NEEDS YOU! Defeating Techno-Fas_ism! #DONOTCONSENT
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50 views • June 25, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 25, 2019
6/25: As Federal programs give greater power to Big Tech with Opportunity Zone tax havens, WE, The People, must make conscious choices to not passively participate in the creation of our own prison.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Invest your time in FREEDOM! Watch former Asst. HUD Secretary, Catherine Austin Fitts, break down the entire technocratic take over and the selling out of America by the DS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNuk7...
Please subscribe to the Solari Report:
https://www.solari.com
Please subscribe to Dark Journalist, and side-step the Big Bank propaganda on the SSP!
https://www.darkjournalist.com
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/j...
https://capitalresearch.org/article/a...
http://www.nationaldefensemagazine.or...
https://home.solari.com/opportunity-z...
https://dailyhive.com/toronto/google-...
https://www.bizjournals.com/albany/ne...
https://www.ruthfullyyours.com/2010/1...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com
C60 Purple power code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10
YAFTV code for the monthly subscription for subs: frtv10ppc
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREE !!
Published on Jun 25, 2019
6/25: As Federal programs give greater power to Big Tech with Opportunity Zone tax havens, WE, The People, must make conscious choices to not passively participate in the creation of our own prison.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Invest your time in FREEDOM! Watch former Asst. HUD Secretary, Catherine Austin Fitts, break down the entire technocratic take over and the selling out of America by the DS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNuk7...
Please subscribe to the Solari Report:
https://www.solari.com
Please subscribe to Dark Journalist, and side-step the Big Bank propaganda on the SSP!
https://www.darkjournalist.com
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/j...
https://capitalresearch.org/article/a...
http://www.nationaldefensemagazine.or...
https://home.solari.com/opportunity-z...
https://dailyhive.com/toronto/google-...
https://www.bizjournals.com/albany/ne...
https://www.ruthfullyyours.com/2010/1...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
(C60 PP 20% off codes are sent to you when you become a patron)
The C60 Purple Power 10% off Organic Olive Oil Introductory sale is on! You can use your YAFTV codes to receive free shipping at check out and to receive 20% off for subs and 30% off for patrons!! Awesome! https://www.c60purplepower.com
C60 Purple power code for YAFTV subscribers: frtv10
YAFTV code for the monthly subscription for subs: frtv10ppc
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREE !!
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