© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Week Shilajit Trial - Part one.
Follow
0
Share
Report
84 views • June 25, 2019
For the past year I have been eating a mostly carnivore diet after having been vegan for almost 4 years. I'm feeling good but lacking in vibrancy and motivation to exercise so as I have heard a lot of good things about Shilajit I wanted to give it a go.
I found this small ethical business https://www.altusvitality.co.uk/ and got in touch. They sent me a sample and here is the video!
Music:
Succotash - Silent Partner
The Creek - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena
I Wanna Live by Novalight
I found this small ethical business https://www.altusvitality.co.uk/ and got in touch. They sent me a sample and here is the video!
Music:
Succotash - Silent Partner
The Creek - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena
I Wanna Live by Novalight
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.