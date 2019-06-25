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The 2019 Democrat Clown Show Debate
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23 views • June 25, 2019
See all 20 Ass Clowns in a 2 Night Spectacle that is sure to entertain.
Definition of Ass Clown: Stupid or contemptible person – A jerk; a buffoon; a person who is Inept or ill-behaved to the point of being found laughable!
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Definition of Ass Clown: Stupid or contemptible person – A jerk; a buffoon; a person who is Inept or ill-behaved to the point of being found laughable!
Please help support this ministry https://www.subscribestar.com/christian-news-network
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