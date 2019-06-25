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Google's Attempt To Cover-Up Their Election Meddling In 2020 Blows Up In Their Face - Full Show
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456 views • June 25, 2019
The 2020 election is heating up. Meanwhile, Google has been caught red handed trying to cover up massive election meddling in the 2020 elections. James O’Keef and Project Veritas dropped the bombshell report yesterday. Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes joins to discuss the current state of legal matters.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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