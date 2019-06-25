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Attack Helicopter Recognized As New Gender By Major University
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116 views • June 25, 2019
Attack Helicopter-phobia will not be tolerated by Alex Jones or his crew!
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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