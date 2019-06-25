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Is Jim Crow Still A Democrat Law In The Year 2019?
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87 views • June 25, 2019
Joe Biden and many other Democrat still follow the Jim Crow Laws without being direct about it. Obama had the opportunity to change and fix the Prison Reform but chose not too and put blame on the Republicans. Now that President Trump has done what no other President has done the Democrats are trying to take credit for the work done under the Trump Administration.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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