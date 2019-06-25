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America's Dirty Little Secret
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815 views • June 25, 2019
Hundreds of thousands of children in the United States go missing every year, with many of them falling into the hands of predators who traffic the children through pedophilia networks where the children suffer unimaginable horrors. Children, young girls—some as young as 9 years old—are being bought and sold for sex in America. The average age for a young woman being sold for sex is now 13 years old. This is America’s dirty little secret. And the truth is about to be unsealed.
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