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25Jun19 Does Empire & Endless War = “Patriotism”?
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9 views • June 25, 2019
NY Post’s definition of “patriotism” defines how America has lost its way. But some in Oregon may be rediscovering liberty as a rural/urban civil war is brewing over climate mandates. Then, Fauxcahontas panders to LGBT w “gay reparations” even as women are rejecting their intolerant intrusions. And, the corporate PR machine goes to war, Hollywood’s produces a play about its favorite tragedy (the Mueller Report) and the many, many ways Democrats & DeepState are scheming to rig the election.
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