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Trump Warns That A Dem Election Will Crash The Economy
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268 views • June 25, 2019
President Trump accurately points out that the election of a Democrat could have serious negative ramifications to the market. It is important that as we move closer to 2020, we look practically at the benefits of Trump's presidency.
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