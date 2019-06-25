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Now a Play About Mueller Report
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123 views • June 25, 2019
They could call it “Much Ado About Nothing”. Or maybe they got the idea from Mel Brooks’ “The Producers”. Big name Hollywood stars are going to do a play about their favorite tragedy, the Mueller Report. Since it includes several from the cast of “Seinfeld” maybe they could do it annually as part of Festivus where they air their grievances.
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