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Ode to an Election: How Do I Rig Thee? Let Me Count the Ways
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5 views • June 25, 2019
Shall I compare thee to the popular vote? (Electoral College workarounds, census stuffing, foreign citizens voting for welfare) Dare I speak my love of thee? (One party will be praised, the other despised). Let me count the ways (Electronic Voting & Microsoft’s ElectionGuard)
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