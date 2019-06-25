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Oregon Climate Civil War
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19 views • June 25, 2019
The “conservative” paper, NY Post, points to a study that shows NY next to last in patriotism. While that may be true, how they measure patriotism makes a mockery of the values of 1776 & July 4th. And, the climate war between radical cities & conservative rural communities escalates in Oregon
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