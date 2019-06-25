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US House Hosts Project Veritas Video Censored by Google
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609 views • June 25, 2019
House rep uploads video deleted by YouTube which documents Google’s election meddling.
U.S. House Representative Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) uploaded the Project Veritas video to House.gov which exposes Google’s plans for election meddling in 2020 after YouTube banned the video.
https://www.infowars.com/us-house-hosts-project-veritas-video-banned-by-google/
https://www.projectveritas.com/
U.S. House Representative Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) uploaded the Project Veritas video to House.gov which exposes Google’s plans for election meddling in 2020 after YouTube banned the video.
https://www.infowars.com/us-house-hosts-project-veritas-video-banned-by-google/
https://www.projectveritas.com/
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