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What if both the creationists and evolutionists have got it all wrong?
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12 views • June 25, 2019
I think we all have caught ourselves at one point or another listening to one or more debates between a creationist and an evolutionist. We may have heard religious scientists like the famed mathematician John Lennox and the known atheist and renowned scientist Richard Dawkins. Most of us have been conditioned to believe it can be either the one or the other.
But what if both sides are wrong?
But what if both sides are wrong?
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