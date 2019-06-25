Should Zionists support a white ethno state? (Mark Collett debate)

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Published on Jun 18, 2019
Mark Collett from the Patriotic Weekly Review discusses the topic of whether Zionists should support an European ethnostate. This video was removed from their channel as soon as the live stream ended and I am expecting it to disappear from here too. There is a backup on bitchute here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiRA7H...