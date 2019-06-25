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Independent Energy - (IE) REVEALED; Introduction to Independent Energy - ( IE)
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3038 views • June 25, 2019
Hello, I am Peter Ross of the Mouck family and welcome to my channel We are in the Golden Age.
We are officially starting the discussion and higher learning on Independent Energy – (IE), what it is and does, as well as discussing what the associated definitions and the 2 phase instruction manual do.
A few things we go over are:
Definitions and Energy Control Structure
Illuminate the Way, Independent Energy Infrastructure Upgrade - (IEIU)
The value of the intellectual property , etc.
This will benefit humanity greatly on the path of light.
For Light and Love with will serving Creation
We are officially starting the discussion and higher learning on Independent Energy – (IE), what it is and does, as well as discussing what the associated definitions and the 2 phase instruction manual do.
A few things we go over are:
Definitions and Energy Control Structure
Illuminate the Way, Independent Energy Infrastructure Upgrade - (IEIU)
The value of the intellectual property , etc.
This will benefit humanity greatly on the path of light.
For Light and Love with will serving Creation
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