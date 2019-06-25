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Why Donald Trump Called Off Air Strikes On Iran
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9 views • June 25, 2019
Donald Trump is being criticized for calling off air strikes against Iran for the downing of an American drone. Owen breaks down the President's reasoning behind this bold example of leadership.
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