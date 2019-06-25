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Project Veritas Website Down After Bombshell Google Expose - War Room Full Show
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66 views • June 25, 2019
Major breaking news today as Project Veritas latest video features a Google insider blowing the whistle on their tactics, against Congress's wishes, to manipulate their search results and content in their favor to keep conservatives down and Trump out of office. Also, Owen Shroyer attended Drag Queen Story Time this weekend and was ejected out of a Christian church. The exclusive footage airs today on War Room. Owen Shroyer announces the winner of his Subcribestar donation competition.
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