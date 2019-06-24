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6/24/19 Financial Instruments: Trump Targets Khameini, G00Gle Targeting Exposed #ANTITRUST
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32 views • June 25, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 24, 2019
6/24: TODAY we see new sanctions against Iran, specifically targeted the Supreme Leader-- BHO cash billions?- Meanwhile, Project Verit_s hits it out of the park exposing G__gle execs committing election tampering, YT targeting and blanket cens_rship.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2...
https://www.vox.com/2019/6/21/1870074...
Here is the short version on Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Defense:
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/mark-e...
YAFTV is, again, being blocked from loading links. This video was blocked for hours. Links will be loaded as it becomes possible to do so....thanks for bearing with me, Freedom Lovers!
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV!
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Published on Jun 24, 2019
6/24: TODAY we see new sanctions against Iran, specifically targeted the Supreme Leader-- BHO cash billions?- Meanwhile, Project Verit_s hits it out of the park exposing G__gle execs committing election tampering, YT targeting and blanket cens_rship.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2...
https://www.vox.com/2019/6/21/1870074...
Here is the short version on Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Defense:
https://heavy.com/news/2019/06/mark-e...
YAFTV is, again, being blocked from loading links. This video was blocked for hours. Links will be loaded as it becomes possible to do so....thanks for bearing with me, Freedom Lovers!
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
C60 Purple power code for subscribers: frtv10
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
WE ARE FREE !!
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