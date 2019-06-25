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Farmers Conference Call on the State of Agriculture
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32 views • June 25, 2019
Eastern US - Canadian farmers. Most of the country is wet, root rot is an issue, unending rains, few days of sunlight and ‘hazy skies.’ 50% to 60% wheat loss in Canada due to the fires. The featured speaker was Eddie Jantzi, a dairy farmer in Ontario, Canada. There were discussions on the state of the quota system and how the Growers Program can help make a dairy farmer profitable. 06-13-2019 conference.
Source: http://www.growersmineral.com/calendar-of-events/conference-calls-for-farmers.html
Source: http://www.growersmineral.com/calendar-of-events/conference-calls-for-farmers.html
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