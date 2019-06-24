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POWER GENERATOR 💡
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91 views • June 24, 2019
Inspired by Nikola Tesla's ingenuity, Clean Energy Worx developed a stand alone power backup Infinity power generator, that needs no fuel.
Engineered from the ground up.
Hi tech coupled with Lo tech, for the ultimate answer, as a green energy source.
Our over-unity FREEDOM series was created to be a unique, alternative, continuous, regenerative, self contained. No plugging into AC to recharge.
Total FREEDOM! Powered only by gravity, this is the ultimate offgrid green energy source. Whether camping or powering a home, there is a unit for the task.
Website: https://cleanenergyworx.com/
Engineered from the ground up.
Hi tech coupled with Lo tech, for the ultimate answer, as a green energy source.
Our over-unity FREEDOM series was created to be a unique, alternative, continuous, regenerative, self contained. No plugging into AC to recharge.
Total FREEDOM! Powered only by gravity, this is the ultimate offgrid green energy source. Whether camping or powering a home, there is a unit for the task.
Website: https://cleanenergyworx.com/
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