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Planned Parenthood Just Lost All Federal Funding
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357 views • June 24, 2019
The organization That Makes Money Off Of Murder Just Lost All Federal Funding - We Shall See How That Effects The Organization That Sells Body Parts Illegally - But Since The Have Not Been Arrested For Doing This - We Shall See.
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