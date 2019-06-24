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Bernie Marcus: Bernie Sanders is the enemy of every entrepreneur
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19 views • June 24, 2019
Home Depot co-founders Bernie Marcus and Ken Langone on the challenges they faced getting the retailer off the ground to become the success it is today and the potential pitfalls of socialism.
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