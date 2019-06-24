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24Jun19 “Peace” is $50B? How Much for War?
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10 views • June 24, 2019
A look at the President’s son-in-law peace plan — throwing a $50B bribe to Palestinians paid for by Americans whose interests always come LAST. Then, did the acting DHS head kill the ICE raids? Was it Trump’s announcement? Was it Pelosi’s call? Or was it BS from the beginning? Either way, illegals are getting benefits that legal immigrants and American citizens don’t get. And, callers weigh in on the border and Iran
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