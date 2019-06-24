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Lindsey Graham Says "Israel Will Attack Iran"
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434 views • June 24, 2019
Even though the POTUS now says he will NOT attack Iran and instead impose tougher sanctions, Israel will not give up. For nearly two decades, Israels' goal has been to take out Iran and Syria as part of the larger Israeli expansion. They think they can get away with running roughshod over neighboring countries to "capture" them the same way they've done to Palestine and the Golan Heights. Remember, the Golan Heights IS part of Syria. Who are the THIEVES that the U.S supports?
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