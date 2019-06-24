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Are You The Property Of The State?
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17 views • June 24, 2019
Are you the property of the state or are you a free soul under God? Are you really free person with rights granted by God, or are you a servant of the government obeying all of the whims of the politician slave masters?
The slides for this video are at:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pgXR8CMJ8H9tyW2avnFsuLIPNbw3Oujt/view?usp=sharing
The slides for this video are at:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pgXR8CMJ8H9tyW2avnFsuLIPNbw3Oujt/view?usp=sharing
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