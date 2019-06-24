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Truth Army Begins! (From Connecticut Press Conference)
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14 views • June 24, 2019
RFK, Jr.: “The term ‘antivaxxer’ is a demeaning pejorative used by Pharma; its indentured servants in Congress, its wholly-owned media and captive public health officials to vilify, marginalize, punish, and silence the mothers of intellectually disabled children. Let’s stop these bullies. Join the Truth Army! Follow us.” Free sign up at ChildrensHealthDefense.org . #TruthArmy #Vexit
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